 PM Modi US Visit: President Biden Welcomes Prime Minister At Greenville, Delaware For Bilateral Meeting; Watch Video
The bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden has commenced at Greenville, Delaware.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
PM Modi received by US President Biden At Greenville, Delaware | YouTube | Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by US President Joe Biden as he arrived at Greenville, Delaware for the bilateral meeting. The two leaders are expected to discuss China and Russia in the bilateral meeting.

US President Joe Biden is hosting a personal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his personal residence in Greenville, Delaware, said the White House.

Meanwhile, the bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden has commenced at Greenville, Delaware.

The meeting is taking place at the personal residence of President Biden. The US delegation consisted of Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to India, while the Indian delegation comprised of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ambassador of India to US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi arrived in the US and landed in Philadelphia on Saturday evening (IST) to participate in President Biden-hosted Quad Leaders' summit and to address an event at the United Nations General Assembly.

