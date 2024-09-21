 Prime Minister Narendra Modi US Visit: Know His Full Schedule
PM Modi has taken off for his three-day visit to the United States. The prime minister is scheduled to attend important events with world leaders including US President Joe Biden during his visit. He will also meet the Indian diaspora.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi shortly before he took off for US in early hours of September 21, 2024 | X (@MEAIndia)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded the plane and begun his three-day visit to the United States on Saturday (September 21). The visit (September 21-23) will see the prime minister attending a number of important events with world leaders. Along with official discussions with world leaders, PM Modi will also meet members of Indian diaspora and attend a United Nations summit. He will not be attending United Nations General Assembly.

PM Modi US visit, Full schedule:

At the time of publishing of this story, PM Modi was still travelling.

Saturday, September 21:

On Saturday, PM Modi will participate in fourth Quad Leaders' Summit. The summit has been organised in Wilmington, Delware. Wilmington is US President Joe Biden's hometown. In Quad summit, PM Modi will meet President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

During the summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with these leaders. Quad is an international grouping of India, US, Japan and Australia and is widely perceived to be a group aimed at containing China's growing presence in the world.

US President Joe Biden's School, Archmere Academy, To Host 6th Quad Summit
Sunday, September 22:

On Sunday, PM Modi will travel to New York and address Indian Diaspora at an event at Long Island.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that PM Modi will also hold meeting with CEOs of leading US companies to boost Indo-US co-operation in the field of AI, technology, biotechnology and more.

Monday, September 23:

On his last day in the US, PM Modi will attend United Nations' 'Summit of The Future'. The summit will be held in New York. Theme of the summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has described it 'once in a generation UN Summit'.

PM Modi will not attend United Nations General Assembly meeting. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will represent India at that meeting.

