US President Joe Biden's School, Archmere Academy, To Host 6th Quad Summit

Claymont (Delaware) [US]: US President Joe Biden arrived at his home state Delaware on Friday (local time) where he will host the Prime Ministers of Japan, India, and Australia for the Quad Summit.

The venue of this year's summit is significant as it is the school that Joe Biden attended, the Archmere Academy. According to the school, the US President graduated from Archmere Academy in 1961, where he played football.

The school website says Biden was elected President of his Junior and Senior Class and was a homeroom representative while at Archmere Academy. Biden also represented Delaware in the US Senate from 1973 to 2009. Three of Biden's children attended Archmere Academy, says the school. The school will host the summit at its patio.

"President Biden asked that the historic Patio on the campus of his high school alma mater, Archmere Academy, be the site of the Quad Leaders' Summit, with leaders from Australia, India, and Japan. We welcome the President, our esteemed alumnus, and honourable dignitaries," a school spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement to the news site Delaware Online.

For the students at Archmere Academy, the opportunity to witness World leaders at an important summit is one that excites them.

Vinay Kumar, An Indian Student Studying AT Wilmington University On PM Modi's Visit To Delawar

Vinay Kumar, an Indian student from Hyderabad studying at Wilmington University, said that Indians in the US have felt immense pride about PM Modi is coming to Delaware.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I heard the news that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here to our city and it gives immense pride to all our Indians who are staying in the US and I have been in the US for the past one year. So, I have seen the growth of Mr. Modi and he has become one of the global leaders. So, it really means a lot for all our Indians. And I hope our Indian community grows and all the global leaders support Modi as well."

Students Of Archmere Academy On Quad Summit

Calling the school's campus "beautiful," Aidan Mahoney said that it is incredible to believe that world leaders are meeting at Archmere.

Speaking to ANI, Mahoney said, "I am a student here. I think it's really cool...lot of important people walking around here and world leaders and we are proud to have someone such as the US President, an alumni of this school. To be an alumni here and bringing such important people back to Archmere. So, you know, it's incredible to believe that this is the place where all the world leaders are meeting and it should be great place to have it. It's beautiful campus."

Patrick Bellew expressed happiness that US President Joe Biden decided to host Quad leaders at his high school.

He, said, "I think it's great that Joe has decided to do this at his old high school. I have a personal connect with the Bidens, my dad went to high school with Beau Biden, Joe's son. I think it's great that he chose the city and it's all everybody's been talking about and everyone's really excited and the great ideas that the different world leaders are bringing and sharing at this special place."

About The 6th Quad Summit

The Sixth Quad Summit brings together India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient. The summit is also critical for India as it will be hosting the next Summit.

The last Quad Leaders' Summit, the fifth edition, was held in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20 last year. In addition to the Joint Statement, the "Quad Leaders' Vision Statement - Enduring Partners for the Indo-Pacific" was also released, outlining the Leaders' vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and upholding the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

'A Key Group Of Like-Minded Countries,' Says PM Modi About Quad

Ahead of his departure for the US, PM Modi had described the Quad as a key group of like-minded countries.

"I look forward joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese, and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," the PM said in his departure statement.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese On Quad

Australian PM Anthony Albanese said that the group was represented by four great democracies committed to a common objective of peace in the Indo-Pacific.

"The Quad is an important body. It's one that's committed to peace and stability and security in the Indo-Pacific. Four great democracies driven by our common objectives that we have. So it will be an opportunity to talk directly to the leaders of the United States in President Biden, my friend Prime Minister Modi from India, and my friend Prime Minister Kishida of Japan," Albanese told reporters.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will also host personal meetings with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The US President will host a dinner with leaders at the Quadrilateral Summit.