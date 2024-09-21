PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Arrives In Philadelphia Ahead Of Quad Summit, Receives Warm Welcome By Diaspora Members; Watch Video

Philadelphia: PM Narendra Modi arrived in the US to participate in President Biden-hosted Quad Leaders' summit and to address an event at the United Nations General Assembly.
The Prime Minister's three-day tour to the US begins today, Saturday (September 21).
PM Modi will be attending the QUAD Leaders' Summit and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations in New York. Along with that, he will hold some key bilateral meetings during his visit.
The Prime Minister received warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora upon landing in Philadelphia.
FPJ Shorts
National Daughter's Day: 5 Important Life Lessons You Should Give Your Girls
Mumbai Dharavi Protests: Police File FIR Over Provocative Social Media Post Leading To Unlawful Gathering
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls For New Leadership, Promises Change With AAP
Wanted: Rapid Action Force To Checkmate Green Mafia In Maharashtra
The Air India flight carrying PM Modi landed in Philadephia on Saturday evening (September 21).
This is breaking news. More details to follow.