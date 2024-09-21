PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Arrives In Philadelphia Ahead Of Quad Summit, Receives Warm Welcome By Diaspora Members; Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Philadelphia as his three-day visit to the United States begins today | X | ANI

Philadelphia: PM Narendra Modi arrived in the US to participate in President Biden-hosted Quad Leaders' summit and to address an event at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister's three-day tour to the US begins today, Saturday (September 21).

PM Modi will be attending the QUAD Leaders' Summit and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations in New York. Along with that, he will hold some key bilateral meetings during his visit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Prime Minister received warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora upon landing in Philadelphia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Prime Minister Narendra Modi US Visit: Know His Full Schedule

The Air India flight carrying PM Modi landed in Philadephia on Saturday evening (September 21).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is breaking news. More details to follow.