 PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Arrives In Philadelphia Ahead Of Quad Summit, Receives Warm Welcome By Diaspora Members; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Arrives In Philadelphia Ahead Of Quad Summit, Receives Warm Welcome By Diaspora Members; Watch Video

PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Arrives In Philadelphia Ahead Of Quad Summit, Receives Warm Welcome By Diaspora Members; Watch Video

The Prime Minister's three-day tour to the US begins today. PM Modi will be attending the QUAD Leaders' Summit and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations in New York. Along with that, he will hold some key bilateral meetings during his visit.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Philadelphia as his three-day visit to the United States begins today | X | ANI

Philadelphia: PM Narendra Modi arrived in the US to participate in President Biden-hosted Quad Leaders' summit and to address an event at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister's three-day tour to the US begins today, Saturday (September 21).

PM Modi will be attending the QUAD Leaders' Summit and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations in New York. Along with that, he will hold some key bilateral meetings during his visit.

The Prime Minister received warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora upon landing in Philadelphia.

FPJ Shorts
National Daughter's Day: 5 Important Life Lessons You Should Give Your Girls
National Daughter's Day: 5 Important Life Lessons You Should Give Your Girls
Mumbai Dharavi Protests: Police File FIR Over Provocative Social Media Post Leading To Unlawful Gathering
Mumbai Dharavi Protests: Police File FIR Over Provocative Social Media Post Leading To Unlawful Gathering
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls For New Leadership, Promises Change With AAP
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls For New Leadership, Promises Change With AAP
Wanted: Rapid Action Force To Checkmate Green Mafia In Maharashtra
Wanted: Rapid Action Force To Checkmate Green Mafia In Maharashtra
Read Also
Prime Minister Narendra Modi US Visit: Know His Full Schedule
article-image

The Air India flight carrying PM Modi landed in Philadephia on Saturday evening (September 21).

This is breaking news. More details to follow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls For New Leadership, Promises Change...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls For New Leadership, Promises Change...

PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Arrives In Philadelphia Ahead Of Quad Summit, Receives Warm Welcome...

PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Arrives In Philadelphia Ahead Of Quad Summit, Receives Warm Welcome...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Resume Emergency Services Amid Ongoing Protests; VIDEO

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Resume Emergency Services Amid Ongoing Protests; VIDEO

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Manohar Lal Khattar Invites Kumari Selja To Join BJP, Says Congress...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Manohar Lal Khattar Invites Kumari Selja To Join BJP, Says Congress...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 21, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 21, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...