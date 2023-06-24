 PM Modi in Egypt: 'Confident That Visit Will Strengthen Ties'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPM Modi in Egypt: 'Confident That Visit Will Strengthen Ties'

PM Modi in Egypt: 'Confident That Visit Will Strengthen Ties'

In a special gesture, PM Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt received PM Modi at the airport.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi in Egypt: 'Confident That Visit Will Strengthen Ties' |

New Delhi: After completing his US state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Egypt on his two day visit and said he was confident that this visit will strengthen India's ties with the Arab nation. In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo, Egypt a short while ago. In a special gesture he was received by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the airport."

Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge

A saree-clad Egyptian woman sang the famous song "Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge" from Bollywood hit movie "Sholay".

The video was shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. He wrote, "Warm welcome to @narendramodi Ji. An Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' to welcome PM Modi in Cairo, Egypt."

In the video, the saree-clad woman can be seen singing 'ye dosti hum nahi todenge' from 1975 hit starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan.

After the woman sang the song, Modi clapped for her.

PM Modi thanks Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly

The PMO also attached the photographs of the Prime Minister's arrival at Cairo. 

Modi also took to Twitter and wrote: "I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations."

"Landed in Cairo. I am confident this visit will strengthen India's ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes." 

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindan Bagchi tweeted: "A momentous visit gets underway. PM Narendra Modi sets foot in Cairo for his first State visit to Egypt. Accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour upon arrival. In a special gesture, PM Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt received PM Modi at the airport."

This is the first bilateral trip by any Indian Prime Minister in 26 years.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
PM Modi Heads To Egypt After US State Visit; Itinerary Revealed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Russian Opposition Posts Picture Of Shirtless Putin With ‘Breasts’ On Twitter, Later Says...

Russian Opposition Posts Picture Of Shirtless Putin With ‘Breasts’ On Twitter, Later Says...

PM Modi in Egypt: 'Confident That Visit Will Strengthen Ties'

PM Modi in Egypt: 'Confident That Visit Will Strengthen Ties'

Explained: What Is Prigozhin's Wagner Group And Why Has It Launched 'Armed Mutiny' Against Russia?

Explained: What Is Prigozhin's Wagner Group And Why Has It Launched 'Armed Mutiny' Against Russia?

'Stabbed In The Back': Chechen Leader Declares Support To Putin In Suppressing Wagner Group's Mutiny

'Stabbed In The Back': Chechen Leader Declares Support To Putin In Suppressing Wagner Group's Mutiny

Wagner Mercenary's Fight Against Putin: Explaining The Motives Behind The Struggle

Wagner Mercenary's Fight Against Putin: Explaining The Motives Behind The Struggle