PM Modi in Egypt: 'Confident That Visit Will Strengthen Ties' |

New Delhi: After completing his US state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Egypt on his two day visit and said he was confident that this visit will strengthen India's ties with the Arab nation. In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo, Egypt a short while ago. In a special gesture he was received by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the airport."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge

A saree-clad Egyptian woman sang the famous song "Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge" from Bollywood hit movie "Sholay".

The video was shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. He wrote, "Warm welcome to @narendramodi Ji. An Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' to welcome PM Modi in Cairo, Egypt."

In the video, the saree-clad woman can be seen singing 'ye dosti hum nahi todenge' from 1975 hit starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan.

After the woman sang the song, Modi clapped for her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi thanks Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly

The PMO also attached the photographs of the Prime Minister's arrival at Cairo.

Modi also took to Twitter and wrote: "I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations."

"Landed in Cairo. I am confident this visit will strengthen India's ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindan Bagchi tweeted: "A momentous visit gets underway. PM Narendra Modi sets foot in Cairo for his first State visit to Egypt. Accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour upon arrival. In a special gesture, PM Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt received PM Modi at the airport."

This is the first bilateral trip by any Indian Prime Minister in 26 years.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also PM Modi Heads To Egypt After US State Visit; Itinerary Revealed