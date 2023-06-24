PM Modi Heads To Egypt After US State Visit; Itinerary Revealed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a crucial visit to Egypt following his trip to the United States. The visit holds immense significance for India as it aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore opportunities for cooperation in various sectors. Here's an overview of PM Modi's itinerary in Egypt and sheds light on the significance of his visit.

PM Modi's Itinerary

PM Modi will kickstart his Egypt tour on June 24 by engaging with India unit, a select group of high-level ministers formed by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after his return from India in March.

He will be interacting with Indian community residing the country and also meet notable personalities of diaspora. He will also be hosting meetings and interactions with Shawki Allam, the Grand Mufti of Egypt and also with Egyptian thought leaders.

On June 25, he will visit the Al-Hakim Mosque, an 11th Century Mosque refurbished by the Dawoodi Bohra community. He will then be welcomed by Prez el-Sisi at the Presidential Palace and hold one-on-one meetings with Egyptian leaders.

What is the significance of the visit?

The announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Egypt came at a crucial time because Egypt has formally applied for membership in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) group, plans to lessen its reliance on the US dollar, and is in line with the BRICS' goal of promoting alternative currencies in international trade, including its own currency.

Increased trade and investment between Egypt and the BRICS nations can also promote economic growth and improve collaboration among the nations.

Furthermore, other Western Asian and African countries' views of the BRICS may change as a result of Egypt's application to join the organisation.

Strengthening Counterterrorism Efforts

Egypt has been actively combating terrorism, and India has also faced its fair share of security challenges. Recognizing the importance of a united front against terrorism, both countries are likely to discuss strategies to enhance counterterrorism cooperation. This collaboration will not only contribute to regional stability but also help in safeguarding the interests of both nations.

Promoting Cultural Diplomacy

PM Modi's visit provides an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between India and Egypt. The two countries share a deep-rooted connection through their ancient civilizations, and Modi's visit emphasizes the importance of cultural diplomacy. The exchange of art, music, dance, and literature will further enhance people-to-people interactions and foster a deeper understanding between the two nations.

Exploring Investment Opportunities

Egypt's strategic location makes it an attractive investment destination for India. During his visit, PM Modi will engage with the business community and explore opportunities for increased investment and trade. This step aligns with India's goal to diversify its trade partners and strengthen economic cooperation with nations in the Middle East.