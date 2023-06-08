PM Modi To Visit Egypt While Returning From US, Talks Likely To Boost Cooperation In Security And Renewable Energy: Report

PM Modi and Egypt President El Sisi | Twitter

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Egypt this month, following his trip to the United States, to strengthen collaboration in various areas, including security and renewable energy. The visit aims to build upon the positive outcomes of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's visit to India earlier this year. The visit is set to be brief, with the Prime Minister travelling to Egypt immediately after concluding his state visit to the US on June 24, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

Background

President El-Sisi's participation as the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in January marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship. Although Egypt and India have shared a close bond since their joint involvement in the Non-Aligned Movement in 1961, this was the first time an Egyptian leader had been hosted for the Republic Day celebrations.

Despite President El-Sisi's multiple visits to India, a reciprocal high-level visit from the Indian side had been pending since 2020 when a planned visit was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooperation in Key Areas

Defense, Security, and Renewable Energy:

Cooperation in defense and security, along with a focus on renewable energy, particularly green hydrogen, are pivotal aspects of the bilateral relationship.

Both countries signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense cooperation last year, facilitating joint exercises. Egypt has expressed interest in procuring 70 fighter jets, including India's indigenous light combat aircraft, Tejas.

Additionally, Egypt has established agreements with Indian firms, aiming to invest over $21 billion in green hydrogen production.

Inter-Faith Dialogue and Combating Extremism

Promoting inter-faith dialogue and addressing issues like radicalization and extremism have been integral to the bilateral engagement. In May, the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, visited India and held productive meetings with religious leaders, emphasizing the shared commitment to fostering peace and harmony.

