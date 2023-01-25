WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi welcome Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. |

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi together welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Egyptian President will attend the Republic Day Parade as the Chief Guest.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi spoke about his Republic Day visit

"I reiterate my congratulations to the Indian nation, government and people for this great day. It is a great privilege to be a guest of honour and participate in the glorious national day," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi

President El-Sisi is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be India's chief guest at the 74th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Saturday.

President El-Sisi is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said.

“This is for the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day,” the MEA said. A military contingent from Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.

During his visit, President el-Sisi will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi and interact with the business community. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that will include five ministers and senior officials.

President Sisi's visit to India earlier

President Sisi has previously visited India in October 2015 to participate in the third India Africa Forum Summit and in September 2016 on a State Visit.

India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egypt has also been invited as a ‘Guest Country’ during India’s Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23.

“President Sisi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on 25 January 2023 and President Smt. Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary the same evening. President Sisi will have a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on President Sisi and the visiting dignitary will also interact with Indian business community at a business event on the same day, the MEA said.

