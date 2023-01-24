Republic Day 2023: Celebrate the patriotic spirit with these visually delightful Tricolour recipes

Mitali Vyas

It's time to add up some patriotic flavours to our upcoming long weekend following the Republic Day celebration. When the air is filled with patriotism and pride, its hard to miss out on some quintessential Tiranga recipes that colour our plate. So, just like every year here are some delicious Tri-colour recipes that you can enjoy preparing and eating while watching the Republic Day parade and following functions at the comfort of your home. But do not forget to extend your help to the cook of the day at home.

Trirangi Dhokla

Mitali Vyas

Ingredient for Batter:

Rice 1 kg (soaked and drained), Udad Dal 200 Gms, Yogurt 200gms

For Chutney:

Chopped Mint Leave 2 Cup, Chopped Coriander 1cup, Lemon Juice 1tbsp, Chopped Green Chilli 1tbsp, Ginger 1tbsp, Oil 2 tablespoon + for greasing, Mustard seeds 1 teaspoon, Asafoetida ½ teaspoon, Curry leaves 8-10, Salt To Taste

For Colour:

Red Chilli Powder, Tomato Ketchup.

Method:

Grind together rice and black gram with 4 cup water in a mixer to a smooth and thick batter. Transfer into a bowl.

Add yogurt and whisk. Cover with a lid and keep in a warm place to ferment overnight.

Add fruit salt, ginger-green chilli paste and salt and mix. Add 3 tablespoon oil and mix well. And transfer three bowl.

Add one bowl green chutney 2nd Red chilli and tomato ketchup and 3RD Bowl white ,

Heat sufficient water in a steamer.

Grease 2round steel dhokla plates oil and pour the prepared fermented batter equally into them. Place the plates in the steamer, cover and steam for 8-10 minutes. Remove from steamer and set aside. And continue three times.

To prepare tempering, heat remaining oil in a small non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add asafoetida and curry leaves and sauté for 10 seconds.

Pour the tempering over the dhoklas and spread evenly.

Cut into squares or diamonds and serve with chutney.

Trirangi Fruit Lassi

Mitali Vyas

Ingredients:

For Orange:

Papaya 1/4 cup (chopped), Yogurt 1 cup, Sugar as needed, For White, Yogurt 1 cup, Sugar as needed

For Green:

Yogurt 1 cup, Green Grapes 1/4 cup, Sugar as needed, Ice cubes as need

Method:

It is preferred to plain yogurt which is not sour to make Lassi.

In a mixer/ blender add papaya and other ingredients to make the orange colour Lassi

Pulse is few times and adds ice cubes if necessary.

Similarly for white mix the yogurt and sugar in a blender and add ice cubes.

In a blender add spinach and grapes . Pulse it till it pureed then add yogurt and sugar.

Pulse them till combined and add ice cubes.

Serve them in 3 different glasses and arrange them in India flag colour wise.

Tirangi Pulao Recipe

Mitali Vyas

Ingredients:

Basmati rice, soaked and drained: 1 cup

For orange rice:

Ghee: 2 tbsp, Cumin seeds: 1/4 tsp, Ginger paste: 1 tsp, Tomato Kasmiri chilli puree: 1/4 cup, Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp, Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp, Red chilli paste: 1 tsp, Salt to taste

For white rice:

Cooked basmati rice: 1 cup

For green rice:

Ghee: 2 tbsp, Cumin seeds: 1/4 tsp, Ginger paste: 1 tsp, Green chilli paste: 1 tsp, Spinach puree 1/2 cup, Salt to taste

Method:

Heat two tbsps ghee in two different non-stick pans. Add cumin seeds to one pan and sauté till seeds begin to change colour.

Add rice and mix. Add cumin seeds to the second pan and sauté till they begin to change colour.

Add ginger paste, red chilli powder and red chilli paste to the first pan and sauté.

Add tomato puree, salt and mix well. Add 1 cup water and mix, cover and cook till the rice is done.

Add turmeric powder and rice to the second pan and mix well. Add green chilli paste, ginger paste and salt and sauté lightly.

Add ½ cup water and mix well. Cover and cook. When water starts boiling, add spinach puree, mix well, cover and cook till the rice is done.

Place the green rice, white rice and orange, spreading it evenly on the plate.

Tirangi Khandvi

Mitali Vyas

Ingredients:

Rice flour 3 cups, Ginger-green chilli paste 2 tsp, Curd ½ cup, Oil for greasing ¼ tsp, Oil for the tadka 1 tbsp, Cumin seeds ½ tbsp, Sesame oil ½ tsp, Curry leaves 8-10, Salt to taste

For the garnish:

Coriander leaves, finely chopped 2 tbsp, Coconut, freshly grated 2 tbsp

For Orange Khandvi:

Oil 2 tbs, Cumin seeds ¼ tsp, Ginger paste 1 tsp, Tomato ¼ cup, Turmeric powder ½ tsp, Red chilli powder ½ tsp, Red chilli paste 1 tsp, Salt to taste

For White khandvi:

Oil 2 tbsp, Cumin seeds ¼ tsp, Ginger paste 1 tsp, Salt to taste

For Green Khandvi:

Oil 2 tbsp, Cumin seeds ¼ tsp, Ginger paste 1 tsp, Green chilli paste 1 tsp, Spinach paste ½ cup, Salt to taste

Method:

Combine rice flour, ginger-green chilli paste, rock salt, curd and 1½ cup of water together in a deep non-stick pan. Mix well, taking care no lump remains.

Cook on slow flame, while stirring continuously, till the mixture becomes thick (for 8 to 10 minutes).

Spread a spoonful of the batter on the reversed side of a greased thali, wait for a few seconds and try to roll it. If it doesn't, cook for few more minutes and try once more to roll it.

Divide the batter into 3 equal portions. Spread each portion on the reversed side of two greased thalis (approximately 10" in diameter) evenly to make a thin uniform layer using a spatula while the mixture is still hot. When it cools, make cuts at a distance of 1½" to 2" lengthwise on each thali and roll up the batter gently. Place the khandvi on a serving plate.

For the tempering, heat the oil in a small non-stick pan and add cumin seeds. When the seeds crackle, add the sesame seeds and curry leaves, and saute on medium flame for a few seconds. Pour the tempering over the khandvi. Garnish with coconut, coriander and serve with green chutney and peanut curd chutney.

Recipes are by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef at Khandani Rajdhani

