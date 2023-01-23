Check out these delicious Meen Moilee and Litti Chokha recipes by the executive chef of Fairfield by Marriot Mumbai

India is known for its rich culture and diverse food tastes. Each state has its own delicacy with many options. With the ongoing Mado Mado festival at Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, the executive chef, Chef Tejas Gowda has curated a special menu taking inspiration from different Indian cuisines. We requested the chef for two popular recipes that anyone can try and home. Here are Chef's favourites 'Meen Moilee' and 'Litti Chokha' from Kerala and Bihar for you to try at home during the long Republic Day weekend. The festival is on till January 29.

Meen Moilee

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp black mustard seeds

2 tsp urad dal

curry leaves

2 Tbsp ginger, julienne1 Tbsp green chilli, julienne 8 Tbsp

2 Onion sliced

8 Maggi coconut milk Powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

7 tbsp tomatoes blanched

Method:

In a heavy bottom pan, heat coconut oil. Add black mustard seeds and urad dal. Fry till dal is golden brown in colour. Add curry leaves, ginger julienne and green chilli julienne. Add sliced onion and saute till golden in colour. Add coconut milk and turmeric powder and simmer it for 2-3 minutes and add tomatos. Add fish fillets and simmer for another minute. Add chopped coriander and adjust the seasoning. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Litti Chokha

Ingredients for Litti Dough:

250 gms atta flour

5 gms salt

Water (as required)

10 ml oil

For filling:

50 gms sattu

10 gms salt

20 ml mustard oil

20 gram onion chopped

2 gms kalonji seeds

2 gms ajwain

For Aloo Chokha:

250 gms potatoes boiled

10 gms coriander chopped

5 gms chilli chopped

Salt (as required)

20 ml mustard oil

2 Whole red chilli

For tomato and brinjal chokha:

100 gms, tomatoes

150 gms brinjal

10 gms chilli chopped

10 gms coriander chopped

20 ml mustard oil

5 ml lemon juice

2 Whole red chilli

5 gms ginger chopped

50 ml ghee

Method:

To start with litti dough, put all the ingredients together and make dough. The dough should be tight. And keep it aside.

For sattu mix, put sattu in a pan and rest other ingredients and mix well. Check the salt.

Make a ball of atta dough and then hollow it from centre, put the sattu mix inside and close it nicely so that the stuffing doesn't come out. Keep aside.

To start with chokha, chargrille tomato and brinjal, remove the skin. put it in a bowl and then pour rest of the ingredients. Mix it nicely and check the salt.

Roast or bake the litti on an open fire or in oven till it is cooked well.

Serve this dish along with a bowl of ghee.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)