Recipe: Whip-up some clod brew coffee mocktails at home to surprise your friends with a sweet and tangy flavored caffeine

Did you ever think of combining cold brew with lemon or soda? Or cold brew coffee and fresh mint leaves or the whole fancy garam masalas? Odd combination right? But they are a big deal and you would know when you try them yourself. These are called Cold Brew Mocktails and they are fun to blend. They are super energising, fun to play with ingredients, and an interesting way to get your daily doze of caffeine. Here are six coffee mocktail recipes by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India.

Paloma caffè

Sweet and tangy flavored coffees have always been favorite for many. The tartness of the Orange and subtle sweetness of the sugar definitely add a nice tang to what is originally dubbed with freshly brewed medium roast coffee. And the chef suggests to try Colombian coffee brewed in French press or chemex.

Ingredients:

● 150ml Brewed coffee (French press/ chemex)

● One medium size Orange

● 20ml Sugar syrup

● 6-8 Ice cubes

Directions:

● Brew your coffee, strain it and cool it down.

● Make a juice for half an orange and pour into glass.

● Fill the glass with ice cubes and pour brewed coffee over it.

● Add sugar syrup and ask guests to stir it before they sip.

You might have seen this trend of lemonade iced coffee, and this with a more Indian twist as we want our coffee sweeter.

Houseblend Lemonade

Surprise your friends and colleagues with your favorite blend. This espresso lemonade mocktail is refreshing, flavourful, easy to make, and with an amazing aroma.

Ingredients:

● 45ml Espresso shot

● 20ml Simple syrup

● 15ml Lemon juice

● 100 ml water

● 4-6 ice cubes

● 2 slices of lemon for garnish

Directions:

● Brew espresso using medium roast blend, remove crema.

● Put all 3 ingredients into a cocktail shaker including ice cubes and shake it well.

● Pour it into chilled pilsner, top it with extra ice cubes and garnish with lemon slices.

● Enjoy your refreshing house blend lemonade.

Vanilla Coldbrew Mojitos

ColdBrew can be offered to guests in any season and best is you can be creative to make this caffeinated mocktail with simple ingredients more healthy and refreshing.

Ingredients:

● 150ml Cold Brew (Any medium or light roast coffee)

● 2-4 Mint leafs

● 30ml Vanilla Syrup

● 6-8 Ice cubes

Directions:

● Place mint leaves in the bottom of a glass and muddle mint with a muddler.

● Add Vanilla Syrup, if you don't have vanilla syrup you can use 20gm of brown (raw) sugar and mix it well.

● Add all the ice cubes into glass and pour cold brew over it.

Your refreshing café style cold brew is ready, stir it well before you serve it to guest.

Coconut Coldbrew Blast

Exotic-tasting combination of fruity and smooth Cold Brew topped with Creamy coconut and floral-earthy cardamom make it an all day coffee for winter.

Ingredients:

● 250 ml Cold Brew

● 60 ml coconut milk

● 2 pods cardamom

● 20ml vanilla syrup

Directions:

● Make Cold Brew using medium roast 100% Arabica coffee.

● In a saucepan take coconut milk, vanilla syrup and crushed cardamom pods, boil it till reduced 20 percent and the flavor of cardamom gets mixed. Make it cool.

● In an old fashioned glass pour Cold Brew some ice cubes and top it with coconut milk mix and enjoy.

Ginger Frappe Twist

All -Time favorite frappe with refreshing hazelnut and fresh spices makes its must have coffee mocktail.

Ingredients:

● Single shot of Espresso for Moka Pot coffee

● 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

● 60ml milk

● 15ml hazelnut syrup

● 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

● Pinch of cinnamon powder

● 3-4 ice cubes

● Pinch of nutmeg for garnish

● Whipped cream optional

Directions

● Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use Mokapot coffee, make it cool.

● Add the coffee, milk, vanilla ice cream and hazelnut syrup to a blender and blend until smooth. Add the ginger and cinnamon and blend until a little more until combined, pour into glass .

● Add whipped cream, grate fresh nutmeg on top.

Chai Martini

Srdjan Pavlovic

Freshly brewed espresso shaken with warm and fragrant spices to make an aromatic treat served in martini glass. An absolute party drink with traditional Indian chai flavors.

Ingredients:

● Double shot of Espresso for Moka Pot coffee

● 100ml fresh cream

● 1 cinnamon stick

● 5-6 black peppercorns

● 5 whole cloves

● 4 cardamom pods,

● 4 whole star anise pods

● 3 small slices of fresh ginger

● 2 teaspoons of sugar

● 5-6 ice cubes

Directions:

● In a saucepan take fresh cream, add all the spices and heat it for 5 minutes to infuse all the flavor, cool it down.

● Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use Moka Pot coffee,

● In a cocktail shaker take all the ice cubes, add freshly brewed espresso, sugar and the cream and spices mix, shake it well.

● Pour the mix into martini glass using a strainer, enjoy!

