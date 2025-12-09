 Jakarta Fire Video: Massive Inferno In 7-Storey Building In Indonesia’s Capital Kills At Least 22 People
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldJakarta Fire Video: Massive Inferno In 7-Storey Building In Indonesia’s Capital Kills At Least 22 People

Jakarta Fire Video: Massive Inferno In 7-Storey Building In Indonesia’s Capital Kills At Least 22 People

A fire in a Jakarta office building killed 22 people, including a pregnant woman. The blaze began in a drone company’s storage area after a battery sparked, spreading rapidly. Firefighters rescued trapped workers and extinguished the flames after three hours. Authorities are investigating the cause of the deadly building fire.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Fire in office building in Indonesia's capital kills at least 22 people | Photo: @eyes_globe

Jakarta: A fire ripped through an office building in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday, killing at least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, police said.

Flames engulfed the seven-story building, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing panic among nearby residents and workers in a neighbourhood in Central Jakarta.

The fire, which broke out around midday, is believed to have started on the first floor of the building in the Kemayoran neighbourhood before spreading to other floors, Central Jakarta police chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro said.

Hundreds of personnel and 29 fire trucks were deployed to try to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Tragedy: Biker Dies After Tripping Over Manhole, Run Over By Speeding Truck Near Kalwa Hospital
Thane Tragedy: Biker Dies After Tripping Over Manhole, Run Over By Speeding Truck Near Kalwa Hospital
'Kisi Ko Bully Nahi Karna Chaiye...': Prayag More REACTS To Brother Pranit More Being Shamed For His Looks On Bigg Boss 19 – EXCLUSIVE
'Kisi Ko Bully Nahi Karna Chaiye...': Prayag More REACTS To Brother Pranit More Being Shamed For His Looks On Bigg Boss 19 – EXCLUSIVE
'FOUR & OUT': Shubman Gill Fails On Return From Injury, Falls Cheaply In IND Vs SA 1st T20I
'FOUR & OUT': Shubman Gill Fails On Return From Injury, Falls Cheaply In IND Vs SA 1st T20I
Mumbai News: St George Hospital To Begin Liver OPD Next Week; Transplant Services Expected In 2026
Mumbai News: St George Hospital To Begin Liver OPD Next Week; Transplant Services Expected In 2026

Many workers in the building, which was used as a sales and storage office for a drone company, were out for lunch when a battery started sparking in a storage and testing area, said Condro, citing several witnesses.

Read Also
Goa Nightclub Fire: First Image Of Birch Owner Gaurav Luthra, Who Fled To Thailand, Surfaces From...
article-image

The fire was extinguished after three hours of intense effort. At least 22 bodies - seven men and 15 women, including a pregnant woman - were recovered from the building and taken to the police hospital in East Jakarta for identification.

"It is suspected that a short circuit or thermal failure in the drone battery triggered an explosion and fire," a survivor named Dimitri, who like many Indonesians uses a single name, told local television.

"Some colleagues on the upper floors tried to escape by moving to the rooftop while calling for help," he added.

Television reports showed the tense evacuation of more than a dozen trapped workers, including many women, from the sixth floor using an emergency ladder extended by firefighters. Each person had to be lowered one by one from the building, and several struggled to breathe due to the thick smoke while waiting for their turn.

Read Also
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled To Phuket Via IndiGo Flight Hours After Blaze That Killed 25: Report
article-image

Families anxiously awaited news at hospitals or near the building rented by PT Terra Drone Indonesia, a company that provides unmanned aerial vehicle technology for various industrial sectors such as construction, mining, oil and gas, energy, plantations and urban planning.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jakarta Fire Video: Massive Inferno In 7-Storey Building In Indonesia’s Capital Kills At Least 22...

Jakarta Fire Video: Massive Inferno In 7-Storey Building In Indonesia’s Capital Kills At Least 22...

Major Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi! Pakistan Minister's Car Searched By Police In London; Netizens...

Major Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi! Pakistan Minister's Car Searched By Police In London; Netizens...

US Revokes 85,000 Visas In 2025 Amid Heightened Public Safety Measures

US Revokes 85,000 Visas In 2025 Amid Heightened Public Safety Measures

Asim Munir Continues Anti-India Rant In 1st Address As Pakistan's Tri-Services Chief, Says Neighbour...

Asim Munir Continues Anti-India Rant In 1st Address As Pakistan's Tri-Services Chief, Says Neighbour...

US President Donald Trump Signals Possible New Tariffs On Indian Rice Amid Farmers’ Complaints

US President Donald Trump Signals Possible New Tariffs On Indian Rice Amid Farmers’ Complaints