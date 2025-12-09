 Major Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi! Pakistan Minister's Car Searched By Police In London; Netizens React | VIDEO
Major Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi! Pakistan Minister's Car Searched By Police In London; Netizens React | VIDEO

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi faced embarrassment in London after police stopped and thoroughly searched his car reportedly for explosives or narcotic substances. A video of the incident went viral, with netizens mocking him. Naqvi was in the UK for extradition discussions involving Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja. London authorities have issued no statement.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Major Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi! Pakistan Minister's Car Searched By Police In London For 'Explosives' & 'Drugs' (Screengrab) | X

London: Pakistan's federal Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, faced major embarrassment after his car was searched in the United Kingdom's capital London on Monday (December 8). A video of the London police conducting a strict search of Naqvi's car outside British Foreign Officer also surfaced online.

Reports also surfaced that police personnel treated the Pakistan Minister disrespectfully. According to reports, Naqvi's car was searched for materials, including explosives and narcotics.

The video was first shared by Pakistan journalist Sayeed Yousufzai. Naqvi is currently on a visit to London reportedly regarding the extradition of some people, including Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja.

"Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives at UK Foreign Office to meet British officials. According to sources, he will hold discussions regarding the extradition of Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja to Pakistan," the Pakistani journalist wrote on his X account.

However, the authorities in London have not yet released any official statement over the entire matter.

Quickly reacting to the incident, netizens took a dig at Naqvi and Pakistan authorities.

"Embarrassing? No. Expected. The real shock would’ve been if they trusted him," one of the X users wrote.

"Good, let him enjoy a taste of what the people of Pakistan endure every day," another user said.

Having a funny take over the incident, an X user wrote, "They were looking for the Asia Cup trophy, which this thief still has." Notably, Naqvi, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has yet to hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to India.

"London police must have watched Dhurandhar over the weekend," one of the X users wrote.

Naqvi is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board since February 2024. He was the caretaker chief minister of Punjab from January 2023 to February 2024. Naqvi is the founder of the City Media Group.

