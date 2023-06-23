PM Modi Commends Indian Americans For Contributions To Science, Art & Artificial Intelligence

PM Narendra Modi | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an address to a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday, where he praised the significant contributions of Indian Americans across various fields, including science, art, and artificial intelligence. Modi emphasized that Indian Americans have played a pivotal role in fostering the relationship between India and the United States.

Acknowledging Indian Americans' diverse talents

During his speech, PM Modi highlighted the exceptional abilities of Indian Americans, noting that their brilliance extends far beyond achievements in events like the Spelling Bee, a report in India Today stated.

His lighthearted remark garnered enthusiastic applause and laughter from the audience. Modi expressed his admiration for the Indian American community, emphasizing that their intellect, skills, and love for both countries have served as a bridge, unlocking new opportunities and showcasing the immense potential of the India-US partnership.

The foundation of a strong alliance

Attributing a significant portion of the success of the India-US relationship to Indian Americans, PM Modi stated that the two nations are collaborating in numerous domains, such as space exploration, scientific advancements, semiconductor technology, entrepreneurship, sustainability, technology, trade, agriculture, finance, art, artificial intelligence, energy, education, healthcare, and humanitarian efforts. He stressed that the scope of this partnership is boundless and agreed with President Biden's assertion that it is a defining alliance of the century, serving a greater purpose.

A historic address

This address marked a historic occasion as it was the second time an Indian Prime Minister had the privilege to speak before a joint sitting of the US Congress. The previous instance took place in June 2016.

Furthering trade relations

In a joint statement issued earlier on Thursday, India and the US expressed their anticipation for the reconvening of the India-US Trade Policy Forum later this year. The forum aims to enhance the trade relationship between the two countries and identify new areas for engagement, signifying the commitment to strengthen economic ties.