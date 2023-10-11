Pathankot Attack Mastermind & Jaish Terrorist Shahid Latif Killed By Unknown Assailants In Pakistan? X Abuzz With Death Reports |

Pakistan: In another mysterious encounter that took place on the streets of Pakistan, Jaish terrorist Shahid Latif was killed by unknown assailants in Sialkot. The news of the encounter came to light on Wednesday.

He was reportedly shot dead in a mosque located in the outskirts of Sialkot. The attackers later fled from the scene on a motorcycle. Local police then cordoned off the area.

Who Was Shahid Latif?

Latif was the mastermind of the 2016 Pathankot terror attack. He had planned the attack from Sialkot and sent down the four dreaded JeM terrorists to Pathankot to execute the attack.

Latif was a member of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). He was on the wanted list of NIA in connection with a UAPA case.

Arrested, Later Deported From India

In November 1994, Latif was arrested in India He faced terrorism charges under the Prevention of Unlawful (Activities) Act (UAPA). He underwent a trial that led to his imprisonment. Following his completion of the sentence in India, he was deported to Pakistan through the Wagah border in 2010.

Latif was implicated in the hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane in 1999, adding another serious charge to his record. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, Latif returned to Pakistan after his release in 2010, rejoining what was described as the Jihadi factory. His status as a wanted terrorist remained active, as declared by the Indian government.

The "unknown men" in action pic.twitter.com/924EdYVPRw — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 30, 2023

Recent Assasination Of Lashkar Terrorist

Latif's assassination comes days after another top Lashkar terrorist Qaiser Farooq was shot dead in Karachi. Farooq was killed by unknown assailants while he was on his way back to home from a mosque. He was shot dead on a road from behind, then he fell on the road leading to his death.

Qaiser Farooq was one of the founding members of the banned and designated terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He is known to be a close aide of the mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai and LeT chief Qaiser Farooq.

