Pakistani media Jang/Geo group owner remanded into anti-graft body's custody for 12 days

Pakistani media mogul and the owner of Jang/Geo group, Mir Shakilur Rehman, was on Friday remanded into the custody of the country's anti-graft body till March 25 in a 34-year-old land allotment case.

Rehman, the editor-in-chief of Jang/Geo media group, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday on charges that he illegally acquired 54 plots each measuring one kanal on a prime location in Lahore at a throwaway price in 1986 during the tenure of then-chief minister of Punjab Nawaz Sharif.

An accountability court in Lahore accepted the plea of NAB on Friday and remanded him in its custody for 12 days.