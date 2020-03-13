Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Mankote sector in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars at about 3 pm today. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier, on March 9 Pakistan army resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in the Shahpur sector at around 12.15 pm on March 9. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.
The cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received. However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling.
On March 5, The Indian Army recently used anti-tank guided missiles, rocket launchers and artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector.
The Indian Army action was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army to push infiltrators into the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir, Army sources told ANI. In November last year, ANI had reported that Indian Army will deploy its recently-acquired Spike anti-tank guided missiles on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)