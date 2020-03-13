Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Mankote sector in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars at about 3 pm today. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier, on March 9 Pakistan army resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in the Shahpur sector at around 12.15 pm on March 9. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.