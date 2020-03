Keeping Jammu and Kashmir leaders under house arrest undemocratic: Congress MLA

Bengaluru: Congress leader NA Haris on Tuesday said that keeping Jammu and Kashmir leaders under house arrest is not democratic.

Speaking to ANI he said, "It is not done. Keeping the leaders under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir is not democratic." Haris said that nobody is talking about it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not talking about it and nothing is happing.

"About Kashmir, it is better to say less as nobody is talking about it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not talking about it and nothing is happening. It does not look good," he told ANI.