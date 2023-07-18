Pakistan: Six Injured In Suicide Blast In Peshawar; Visual Surfaces

At least six people were injured in a massive explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday, reported the country's Dawn news agency. As per reports, a senior police official informed Dawn that the explosion that occurred in Peshawar's Hayatabad neighborhood "seems to be a suicide blast."
The injured were brought to a local hospital, and a bomb disposal team was sent to the explosion scene to gather data. No organization has admitted responsibility for the explosion so far.
(This is breaking news. More details will be added soon.)