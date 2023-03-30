Mysterious blast-like sound creates panic among residents near India-Pakistan border in J&K's Kathua

Mysterious blast-like sound creates panic among residents near India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua | Representative Image

On March 30, residents living near the India-Pakistan border in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir were sent into panic due to a mysterious blast-like sound. According to reports, the loud noise was heard around 11:45 AM, and many thought it was a loud explosion.

The incident caused widespread panic in the area, with people rushing out of their homes to investigate the source of the noise. The sound was also heard in some parts of Punjab's Pathankot district, which is situated near the border.

Local authorities sent teams to investigate

Local authorities quickly took action, sending a team of police officials and experts to investigate the incident. After conducting a thorough search, no evidence of any explosion or damage was found.

A spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that they had received numerous calls from people in the area, but they were unable to ascertain the cause of the sound. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently trying to determine what caused the loud noise.

This incident has left residents of the area anxious and concerned for their safety, especially given the tense situation along the India-Pakistan border. There have been numerous incidents of ceasefire violations and cross-border firing between the two countries in recent months, leading to a heightened sense of alert among the local population.

Indian Army has launched its investigation

In addition to the police investigation, the Indian Army has also launched its own probe into the incident. They have deployed teams to the area to conduct a thorough search and are working to identify any potential security threats.

This incident serves as a reminder of the volatile situation along the India-Pakistan border and the need for continued vigilance to maintain the safety and security of the residents in the area. The authorities have urged people to remain calm and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.

#WATCH | J&K: Search operation underway at Border Police Post Sanyal near International Border under police station Hiranagar after villagers informed police that a loud explosion was heard in the area last night. pic.twitter.com/oDFNt6ZDhC — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023