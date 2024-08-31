 Pakistan: Man Arrested In Lahore For Selling Skin Of Endangered Snow Leopard; Visuals Surface
Pakistan: Man Arrested In Lahore For Selling Skin Of Endangered Snow Leopard; Visuals Surface

Pakistan: Man Arrested In Lahore For Selling Skin Of Endangered Snow Leopard; Visuals Surface

Snow leopards, which are native to the mountainous regions of northern Pakistan, are classified as endangered. Estimates from the World Population Review indicate that the population in Pakistan ranges between 250 and 420 individuals, ARY News reported.

Updated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image

Lahore: In a crackdown against wildlife crime, a man has been arrested in Lahore for his involvement in the illegal sale of snow leopard skin. The arrest, made by the Punjab Wildlife Department, is part of a broader effort to combat the trafficking of endangered animal products, ARY News reported.

The arrest followed a targeted raid conducted by wildlife officials at a private residence in a Lahore suburb. During the operation, authorities recovered a snow leopard skin, which is highly valued in the international market.

According to the report, the skin is worth around USD 20,000 (Rs5.6mln) in the international market.

Statement Of A Spokesperson Of The Punjab Wildlife Department

According to a spokesperson from the Punjab Wildlife Department, the accused was found to be part of a network engaged in the illegal and underground sale of wildlife skins. This network used social media platforms to reach potential buyers, enabling the distribution of illegal wildlife products, reported ARY News.

The spokesperson further emphasized that the ongoing battle against wildlife trafficking is crucial to preserving endangered species.

article-image

Senior Minister Maryan Aurangzeb On The Dealings Of Wildlife Skins

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to enforcing wildlife protection laws. She condemned the illegal trade of wildlife skins, stressing that such activities not only violate laws but also pose a severe threat to endangered species.

The government's zero-tolerance policy reflects its determination to curb practices that intensify the plight of vulnerable wildlife.

article-image

About Snow Leopards

Snow leopards, which are native to the mountainous regions of northern Pakistan, are classified as endangered. Estimates from the World Population Review indicate that the population in Pakistan ranges between 250 and 420 individuals, ARY News reported.

These solitary and elusive predators are adapted to hunting in their rugged habitats, often targeting prey up to three times their own size.

