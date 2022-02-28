See pics: How many snow leopards can you spot in this viral click?

Visuals of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet. However, this one is on another level, with snow leopards posing to the camera in unison.

In an Instagram post, photographer Saurabh Desai captured images of the camouflaging snow leopard amidst the snowclad mountains. "These Snow Leopard images are reaching miles and I am glad people are having fun finding the Snow Leopard in this image…" read the post caption, uploaded some hours ago.

In the total 10 pictures shared on social media, we can spot the leopards roaming over cold terrain. In one of the images, we see more than 5 leopards finding some warmth beneath the rocks. How many leopards exactly? It's hard to track that, as some are hiding when the others pose confidently.

See pictures, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:15 PM IST