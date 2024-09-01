Pakistan: Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall Ransacked, Looted By Hundreds Arrived To Avail Heavy Discounts Post Inauguration; Check Viral Videos & Pics

Massive chaos erupted at opening of a shop in Karachi | X

Karachi: The opening of a clothing accessories and homeware brands shop at a mall in Karachi witnessed massive chaos and turned into an embarrasment as baton-wielding individuals forced their way into the venue. As per local reports, a large number of youngsters and people rushed to the shop to avail heavy discount after coming across the ad about the opening of the store.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. The videos clearly shows the mob looting the shop and taking away branded clothes with them.

Incident Took Place At Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

The incident took place in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar. According to reports, the opening of the shop was publicised and advertised through social media to attract large number of people.

However, even the mall management and the shop owners didn't expect such chaos.

A Huge Mall Dream Bazar was built by a Pak foreign businessesman in Karachi, Pakistan- On it's inauguration yesterday he offered special discount for Pakistani locals..... and the whole Mall was looted pic.twitter.com/ah4d2ULh3l — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 1, 2024

Massive Chaos Witnessed

Eyewitnesses and onlookers said that there was massive vandalism caused by the unruly individuals. They also said that Police was absent from the scene.