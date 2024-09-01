 Pakistan: Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall Ransacked, Looted By Hundreds Arrived To Avail Heavy Discounts Post Inauguration; Check Viral Videos & Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall Ransacked, Looted By Hundreds Arrived To Avail Heavy Discounts Post Inauguration; Check Viral Videos & Pics

Pakistan: Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall Ransacked, Looted By Hundreds Arrived To Avail Heavy Discounts Post Inauguration; Check Viral Videos & Pics

Eyewitnesses and onlookers said that there was massive vandalism caused by the unruly individuals. They also said that Police was absent from the scene.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Massive chaos erupted at opening of a shop in Karachi | X

Karachi: The opening of a clothing accessories and homeware brands shop at a mall in Karachi witnessed massive chaos and turned into an embarrasment as baton-wielding individuals forced their way into the venue. As per local reports, a large number of youngsters and people rushed to the shop to avail heavy discount after coming across the ad about the opening of the store.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. The videos clearly shows the mob looting the shop and taking away branded clothes with them.

Incident Took Place At Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

The incident took place in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar. According to reports, the opening of the shop was publicised and advertised through social media to attract large number of people.

FPJ Shorts
Veteran Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Passes Away In Delhi, Media Industry Pays Tribute
Veteran Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Passes Away In Delhi, Media Industry Pays Tribute
India At Paris Paralympics 2024: PM Modi Speaks To Medal Winners Via Telephone; Video
India At Paris Paralympics 2024: PM Modi Speaks To Medal Winners Via Telephone; Video
Hyderabad Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain Forecast!
Hyderabad Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain Forecast!
Want To Study At Mumbai University? Apply For UG & PC Programs Till September 15!
Want To Study At Mumbai University? Apply For UG & PC Programs Till September 15!

However, even the mall management and the shop owners didn't expect such chaos.

Read Also
Bomb explodes at mall in Pakistan; 1 killed, 7 injured
article-image

Massive Chaos Witnessed

Eyewitnesses and onlookers said that there was massive vandalism caused by the unruly individuals. They also said that Police was absent from the scene.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall Ransacked, Looted By Hundreds Arrived To Avail Heavy Discounts...

Pakistan: Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall Ransacked, Looted By Hundreds Arrived To Avail Heavy Discounts...

Wreckage Of Missing Mi-8T Helicopter Found: Russian Ministry

Wreckage Of Missing Mi-8T Helicopter Found: Russian Ministry

'Time For War To End,' Says US President Joe Biden After Israeli Troops Find Bodies Of 6 Hostages In...

'Time For War To End,' Says US President Joe Biden After Israeli Troops Find Bodies Of 6 Hostages In...

United Nations Kicks Off Polio Vaccination Drive In Gaza Today

United Nations Kicks Off Polio Vaccination Drive In Gaza Today

Namibia Plans To Kill 700 Wild Animals Including Elephants To Feed Starving People

Namibia Plans To Kill 700 Wild Animals Including Elephants To Feed Starving People