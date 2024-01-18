Pakistan: Former Cricketer Abdur Rehman Looted By Armed Robbers Outside His House In Johar Town, Lodges Complaint

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdur Rehman | X

A former cricketer of Pakistan, Abdur Rehman, was robbed by armed robbers outside his house in Johar Town on Thursday, January 18. The robbery took place when Abdur Rehman was returning home after shopping from nearby market. The former Pakistani cricketer lodged a hand-written complaint in connection with the robbery, which according to him, was carried out by two unidentified robbers.

As per the complaint submitted by Rehman, he along with his family was returning home at around 5:30 pm from a market. When they were outside their house, two bike-borne men arrived and aimed a pistol at them. They threatened to shoot Rehman's family members if he did not give his belongings to them. Reports said the robbers had kept Rehman's daughter at gunpoint.

Former Pakistan Cricketer Lodges Complaint:

Shameeee

افسوس کے ساتھ کہنا پڑ رہا ہے کہ پنجاب پولیس آج کل چوروں اور ڈاکوؤں کو لگام ڈالنے میں ناکام ہے... جوہر ٹاون میں سابق ٹیسٹ کرکٹر عبدالرحمن کو انکے گھر. کے باہر سے ڈاکوؤں نے لوٹ لیا جیولری اور پیسے چھین کر فرار ہوگئے، عبدالرحمن کی آٹھ ماہ کی بیٹی کی کن پٹی پر بندوق رکھی..… pic.twitter.com/O8ZpDtOKxj — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) January 18, 2024

The men took $1,000 and Rs 25,000 cash, an ATM card and an identity card from Rehman and fled the scene. Rehman did not mention in his complaint if any of his family members were hurt during the robbery.

Abdur Rehman Gives Detailed Description Of Robbers

In his complaint, Abdur Rehman gave a detailed description of the two robbers. According to him, both the robbers appeared to be 28-30 years old. One of them had brown beard and the other was clean-shaven and wearing blue-coloured jacket. They came on Honda 125 motorcycle, the former cricketer said. It was not immediately known if the police registered a case based on Rehman's complaint or any arrest was made in connection with the theft.

A slow left-arm orthodox bowler and left-handed batsman, Rehman played for Pakistan in all formats of the game. He made his mark in domestic cricket before making debut in ODI in 2006, and in Test and T20I in 2007. In 2012, he was banned for 12 weeks by the ECB after testing positive for the drug cannabis. He took retirement from international cricket in 2018.