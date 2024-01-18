 Pakistan: Former Cricketer Abdur Rehman Looted By Armed Robbers Outside His House In Johar Town, Lodges Complaint
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan: Former Cricketer Abdur Rehman Looted By Armed Robbers Outside His House In Johar Town, Lodges Complaint

Pakistan: Former Cricketer Abdur Rehman Looted By Armed Robbers Outside His House In Johar Town, Lodges Complaint

The former Pakistani cricketer lodged a complaint in connection with the robbery, which according to him, was carried out by two unidentified robbers.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Former Pakistan cricketer Abdur Rehman | X

A former cricketer of Pakistan, Abdur Rehman, was robbed by armed robbers outside his house in Johar Town on Thursday, January 18. The robbery took place when Abdur Rehman was returning home after shopping from nearby market. The former Pakistani cricketer lodged a hand-written complaint in connection with the robbery, which according to him, was carried out by two unidentified robbers.

As per the complaint submitted by Rehman, he along with his family was returning home at around 5:30 pm from a market. When they were outside their house, two bike-borne men arrived and aimed a pistol at them. They threatened to shoot Rehman's family members if he did not give his belongings to them. Reports said the robbers had kept Rehman's daughter at gunpoint.

Former Pakistan Cricketer Lodges Complaint:

Read Also
Imran Khan 'Disappointed With Pakistan Cricket Team', Stopped Watching TV In Jail Since ICC World...
article-image

The men took $1,000 and Rs 25,000 cash, an ATM card and an identity card from Rehman and fled the scene. Rehman did not mention in his complaint if any of his family members were hurt during the robbery.

Abdur Rehman Gives Detailed Description Of Robbers

In his complaint, Abdur Rehman gave a detailed description of the two robbers. According to him, both the robbers appeared to be 28-30 years old. One of them had brown beard and the other was clean-shaven and wearing blue-coloured jacket. They came on Honda 125 motorcycle, the former cricketer said. It was not immediately known if the police registered a case based on Rehman's complaint or any arrest was made in connection with the theft.

Read Also
Iran-Pakistan Tension: Audio Clip Of 'Militant' Mentioning 'Indian Handler Shankar' Goes Viral As...
article-image

A slow left-arm orthodox bowler and left-handed batsman, Rehman played for Pakistan in all formats of the game. He made his mark in domestic cricket before making debut in ODI in 2006, and in Test and T20I in 2007. In 2012, he was banned for 12 weeks by the ECB after testing positive for the drug cannabis. He took retirement from international cricket in 2018.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev Fights Back To Win 5-Set Thriller In 2nd Round Against Emil...

Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev Fights Back To Win 5-Set Thriller In 2nd Round Against Emil...

Australia Open 2024: Anna Blinkova Stuns Elena Rybakina After Playing Longest Tiebreak In Women's...

Australia Open 2024: Anna Blinkova Stuns Elena Rybakina After Playing Longest Tiebreak In Women's...

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn & Andrew Puttick Resign From Pakistan Cricket After World Cup 2023...

Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn & Andrew Puttick Resign From Pakistan Cricket After World Cup 2023...

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back The Clock With His Batting & Bowling In One World One Family Cup...

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back The Clock With His Batting & Bowling In One World One Family Cup...

Imran Khan 'Disappointed With Pakistan Cricket Team', Stopped Watching TV In Jail Since ICC World...

Imran Khan 'Disappointed With Pakistan Cricket Team', Stopped Watching TV In Jail Since ICC World...