Iran-Pakistan Tension: Audio Clip Of 'Militant' Mentioning 'Indian Handler Shankar' Goes Viral As Pakistanis Unnecessary Drag India Into Conflict

Iran-Pakistan flags | X

Iran targetted alleged hideout of Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Panjgur in Pakistan's Balochistan on January 16. In response, Pakistan launched strikes on "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Sistan-o-Baluchistan province on January 18. Amid rising tension between Islamabad and Tehran, a section in Pakistan is apparently dragging India into the matter. An unverified audio clip of a suspected militant mentioning one Shankar is widely circulated for unnecessarily dragging India into the Pakistan-Iran conflict.

In the viral audio clip, an alleged militant in Iran is purportedly telling someone that Pakistan has destroyed their camp. "We are unable to contact Shankar," the "militant" says in a shivering voice. A section in Pakistan is sharing this audio clip alleging that it was New Delhi that pushed Iran to attack Pakistan. They are claiming that Shankar mentioned in the audio clip is an Indian handler who was coordinating with "anti-Pakistan" elements in Iran.

Viral Audio Clip Of 'Terrorist' In Iran Mentioning 'Indian Handler Shankar'

Voice recordings of BLA/BLF terrorists retrieved and indicate several casualties in Pakistan’s strikes in Iran conducted today. The recording also reveals that the terrorists are unable to communicate with their suspected Indian handler named Shankar. pic.twitter.com/h3r9sQ3Mfd — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) January 18, 2024

These are retrieved voice notes of BLA / BLF terrorists. Indian involvement is highly suspected in Iran’s attack on Pakistan. Pakistan wonders which ‘Shankar’ are they talking about. #مرگ_بر_سرمچار #ISPR pic.twitter.com/HqrzosvrrY — M.SHAHID (@GumnamSiphai) January 18, 2024

Tehseen Poonawalla Takes Dig At Pakistan Over 'Vague Video'

Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla reacted to the viral audio clip and said a class 10 student in India would have done a better job. "Pakistan needs to stop embarrassing itself with such 'vague audios'," he posted.

Bro, a 10th grade kid in India would have done a better job 😆

Pakistan needs to stop embarrassing itself with such "vague audios" https://t.co/7VXE72yTAD — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) January 18, 2024

Jaishankar's Iran Visit

In addition to the audio clip, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to Iran is being seen in the context of Tehran attacking Pakistan. Jaishankar was in Tehran for two days (January 14-15) where he met Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with posts that say it was no coincidence that Iran attacked "terror hideouts" in Pakistan shortly after S Jaishankar's Tehran visit.

S Jaishankar's Iran Visit Being Seen In Context Of Iran-Pakistan Conflict

Jaish ul Adl is the same terror organisation that abducted Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran and handed him over to Pakistan army.

Now Iran is attacking it's bases inside Pakistan. This came just after Indian MEA S Jaishankar concluded a successful visit to Iran. pic.twitter.com/dX9vxDsAJz — Syed Mohd Murtaza (@syedmohdmurtaza) January 17, 2024

Iran conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan.

Yes It is a clear message to root out Pakistan 🇵🇰 from World 🌎

Yesterday, india's foreign minister

S. Jaishankar was in Iran. I'm just saying.

"Tea was Fantastic" 😊 pic.twitter.com/7qhi8gO5lo — Wahida ️🇦🇫 (@Wahida_Afghan) January 17, 2024

India's Stand On Recent Iran-Pakistan Conflict

While a section in Pakistan accusing India of conspiring with Iran to corner Pakistan, New Delhi has made it clear that it will not interfere in the matter. Reacting to Iran's air strike in Pakistan, India's Ministry of External Affairs on January 17 said: "This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defence." Iran's air strikes in Pakistan bolsters India's long-held position that Pakistan has become a safe heaven of terror outfits.