Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Against Iran: All You Need To Know About Jaish ul-Adl

Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack | ANI

Pakistan carried out attacks on separatist hideouts in Iran on Thursday, a day after Iran attacked Sunni militant group stronghold in Balochistan province.

While both Iran and Pakistan claim the recent strike vs strike incidents to be an operation to purely target groups that were posing terror threat to their respective country but operating on foreign soil, recent sequence of violent events highlight several factors like Shia-Sunni rift or Israel-Hamas War that may have also played a role in the military action between the neighbours.

Purported videos showing the aftermath of Pakistan's strikes in Iran. pic.twitter.com/VE2FcInKxd — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) January 18, 2024

On 16 January 2024, Iran claimed a missile and drone attack in Balochistan, Pakistan. The Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian divulged that the operation carried out by Iran was against the Jaish ul-Adl, which he described as "Iranian Terrorists on Pakistani soil". Iran maintained that the attack was only against the 'terrorist outfit' and not against Pakistani citizens.

Pakistan responded to Iranian military action by recalling its Ambassador from Iran and said that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan will not be allowed to return, expressing resistance against the "unprovoked violation of its airspace."

What is Jaish ul-Adl?

Jaish al-Adl, which means 'Army of Justice', operates in the Sistan-Baluchistan region of Pakistan. The region falls near the shared border, which runs for about 900km, between Iran and Pakistan and has been a long-running concern for both governments. The group says its goal is independence of Sistan and Balochistan.

The Sunni terrorist group is reported to have around 500–600 fighters. Jaish al-Adl, which has been designated as a terrorist group by the United States of America and Iran, functions on both sides of the border and has been previously involved in attacking Iranian facilities.

While it is not known exactly why Iran targeted the group, it claimed last month that Jaish al-Adl terrorists attacked a police station in Sistan, killing 11 Iranian officers.

Past Attacks

Two weeks ago, at least 103 people were killed and over 180 others were injured in twin bomb explosions near the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani’s tomb on January 3 as the slain military leader’s supporters were gathered in a procession to mark his fourth death anniversary.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accused Israel of being behind the blast and has vowed that they will “pay a heavy price” for the act. Terror group ISIS had claimed responsibility for the Soleimani memorial attack

Iran on its part has been very aggressive in the region and had carried out attacks in Iraq and Syria.

On 3 January 2020, Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian major general, was killed by an American drone strike near Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, while travelling to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.