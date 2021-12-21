e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Kolkata Municipal Election Results: TMC moving towards landslide win, leads in 133 seatsStock market indices open positive: Sensex crosses 56,000-mark, Nifty above 16,700India reports 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 453 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:46 AM IST

Pakistan: Man arrested on blasphemy charge in Punjab province

The arrest was made on Sunday in the Taxila city of Punjab province.
ANI
Unsplash

Unsplash

Advertisement

Punjab: Police arrested a man in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly making disparaging remarks against a companion of the Prophet, local media reported.

The arrest was made on Sunday in the Taxila city of Punjab province, Dawn newspaper reported.

The man was arrested after a group of local religious leaders informed the police. They said that the suspect had allegedly used derogatory language against one of the Prophet's companions publicly in a hotel.

The religious leaders were led by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's area president who reportedly informed the police.

The group presented video footage against the suspect. Soon after the incident was reported, police registered a case against the suspect and launched a hunt to arrest him.

Later, police took him into custody during a raid on his house and sent him behind bars.

Pakistan continues to be a cause of concern for rights activists in the country.

Pakistan has registered thousands of blasphemy cases, which are mostly against religious minorities like Hindus, Christians, Shia and Ahmadiya Muslims from 1987 till today, according to several reports by rights groups.

A large number of these blasphemy cases in Pakistan are still awaiting justice.

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Hindu temple vandalized in Pakistan's Karachi; accused arrested Watch Video: Hindu temple vandalized in Pakistan's Karachi; accused arrested

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
Advertisement