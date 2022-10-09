e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Major fire breaks out at Centaurus mall in Islamabad

Pakistan: Major fire breaks out at Centaurus mall in Islamabad

No casualties have been reported so far, The Express Tribune reported, citing initial reports.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Screen grab
Follow us on

A major fire broke out at the third floor of the Centaurus Mall in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday, as per local media.

According to The Express Tribune, the flames rapidly spread across other floors of the building, as well as the upper sections where residential apartments are located.

No casualties have been reported so far, The Express Tribune reported, citing initial reports.

More details waited.

Read Also
Russia strikes back: 17 killed in Ukraine city following Crimea bridge explosion
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Major fire breaks out at Centaurus mall in Islamabad

Pakistan: Major fire breaks out at Centaurus mall in Islamabad

Ancient ice sheets' formed secret valleys beneath the seafloor

Ancient ice sheets' formed secret valleys beneath the seafloor

Iran hijab protests: Activists hack state-run channel during live broadcast of Supreme Leader

Iran hijab protests: Activists hack state-run channel during live broadcast of Supreme Leader

Trade talks between India and UK hit a roadblock at the last minute

Trade talks between India and UK hit a roadblock at the last minute

World Mental Health Day 2022: Read to know theme, significance

World Mental Health Day 2022: Read to know theme, significance