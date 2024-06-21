 Pakistan Horror: Man Burnt Alive By Mob For Desecrating Quran, Police Station Torched In Swat District; Disturbing Visuals Surface
PTIUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
Pakistan: A man was killed by an angry mob for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran in the scenic Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan and eight people were injured in the ensuing unrest, police said.

District Police Officer (DPO), Swat, Zahidullah said the man from Sialkot district of Punjab allegedly burnt some pages of the Holy Quran in Madyan tehsil of Swat on Thursday night.

Police Station Torched By Angry Mob

He was moved to the police station but a mob "attacked the police station and took the suspect away". The mob torched the police station and a mobile vehicle and set the suspect ablaze, the DPO said.

8 Injured In Chaos

Eight people were injured in the unrest triggered by the incident, Zahidullah said.

Heavy police deployment has been made in Madyan and efforts are being made to bring the situation under control, he added.

Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur has taken note of the desecration incident and sought a report from the provincial police chief.

The CM directed the IGP to take emergency steps to control the situation and urged people to remain calm and peaceful.

