 Pakistan Hit By 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt Across Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; No Casualties Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan Hit By 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt Across Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; No Casualties Reported

Pakistan Hit By 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt Across Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; No Casualties Reported

It originated at 12:28 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and was recorded at magnitude 5.7 on the Richter's scale, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
file

Islamabad: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, on Wednesday, according to the country's meteorological department.

The earthquake was felt in several parts of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as well as the federal capital.

About The Earthquake

It originated at 12:28 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and was recorded at magnitude 5.7 on the Richter's scale, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

FPJ Shorts
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over 10x
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over 10x
Read Also
6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across North India, Pakistan
article-image

The epicentre was situated near the Dera Ghazi Khan region in the southwestern part of the Punjab province at a depth of 10 kilometres, Geo News reported, citing the Met Department.

The United States Geological Survey however stated that the extent of the quake was recorded at magnitude 5.4, affecting India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, India's National Center for Seismology said the earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Pakistan at 12:58 pm.

In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 quake killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Hit By 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt Across Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; No...

Pakistan Hit By 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt Across Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; No...

'I'll Give You A Child, Guard Your Cats': Elon Musk Makes Below The Belt Remark On Taylor Swift For...

'I'll Give You A Child, Guard Your Cats': Elon Musk Makes Below The Belt Remark On Taylor Swift For...

Canada Slashes Study Permit Approvals For Indian Students By 50% Amid New Restrictions

Canada Slashes Study Permit Approvals For Indian Students By 50% Amid New Restrictions

Typhoon Bebinca To Approach Japanese Islands Over Weekend: Japan Meteorological Agency

Typhoon Bebinca To Approach Japanese Islands Over Weekend: Japan Meteorological Agency

Vietnam: 141 Dead, 59 Missing As Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Destruction; Visuals Surface

Vietnam: 141 Dead, 59 Missing As Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Destruction; Visuals Surface