6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across North India, Pakistan

Seismic tremors were felt in Delhi and its neighboring areas on Thursday afternoon. The earthquake's impact extended to the National Capital Region, encompassing Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

As stated by the National Center for Seismology, the official agency of the Government of India responsible for monitoring earthquake activity, the epicenter of the tremors was located in Afghanistan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the agency wrote on X.

Sensations of the earthquake were experienced in Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, and various other northern regions of India.

Tremors in Pakistan as well

Reports from Pakistani media indicate that the tremors were also felt in cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, and those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The earthquake tremors occurred at 2:50 pm in both India and Pakistan.

As of now, there are no reports of casualties or damage to property.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake's epicenter was situated 241 kilometers north-northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan.

The earthquake induced panic among residents, particularly in Delhi and the National Capital Region, where many reported furniture shaking. Fueled by fear, numerous individuals reportedly hurried out of their homes and workplaces.

Simultaneously, the Pakistan Meteorological Department also reported a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in certain parts of Pakistan around 2:20 pm. The quake's epicenter was reported to be in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, as per PTI.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale, occurring at a depth of 206.6 km, 44 km SSW of Jurm in Afghanistan.