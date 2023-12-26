 Pakistan Elections: In A First, Hindu Woman Dr Saveera Parkash To Contest Polls From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
She presently serves as the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) women wing general secretary in the district, and is hopeful of contesting the elections on the party's ticket.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
In A First, Hindu Woman To Contest Polls From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Twitter

Islamabad, December 26: Pakistani-Hindu Dr Saveera Parkash is set to be the first woman candidate from the minority community to stand in the upcoming general elections from Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Parkash submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 on December 23, Dawn reported.

General elections are due to be held in Pakistan on February 8

She presently serves as the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) women wing general secretary in the district, and is hopeful of contesting the elections on the party's ticket. General elections are due to be held in Pakistan on February 8, next year, to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.

Parkash completed her MBBS in 2022

Parkash completed her MBBS in 2022 from Abbottabad International Medical College. She told Dawn that “serving humanity is in my blood” due to her medical background.

She added that her dream to become an elected legislator stemmed from having experienced poor management and helplessness in government hospitals as a doctor.

She wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father

Parkash told the daily that she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father in working for the area’s poor. Her father Oam Parkash, a recently retired doctor, had been an active member of the party for the past 35 years.

Endorsing Parkash's candidature, social media influencer Imran Noshad Khan wrote on X: "Dr Saveera Parkash is the first female candidate from Buner, marking a historic moment as women have not previously been involved in electoral politics in the region".

The ECP mandates at least a 5% representation of women candidates

"I wholeheartedly support her in breaking stereotypes," he added. The Election Commission of Pakistan mandates at least a 5 per cent representation of women candidates on general seats.

