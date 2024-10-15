 Pakistan: 28 Students Injured In Clashes With Police Over Alleged Rape Of Female Student By Security Guard In Lahore's Punjab Group Of Colleges Basement; Visuals Surface
A large number of students, including girls, set fire to college furniture and chanted slogans against the administration.

PTI
Updated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Visuals From The Spot | Malik Zarrar & Steve Hanke

Lahore: At least 28 students, including girls, from various campuses of a well-known private college in Lahore, were injured during clashes with the police as they protested against the alleged on-campus rape of a female student, police said on Monday.

The protests erupted Monday morning across at least four boys' and girls' campuses of the Punjab Group of Colleges, owned by the Dunya media group, following reports that a female student at the Gulberg girls' campus in Lahore was raped allegedly by a security guard in the institution's basement.

Students Accuse College Administration Of Negligence In The Matter

As news of the alleged rape spread on social media, students from various campuses began protesting, accusing the college administration of negligence in the matter.

A large number of students, including girls, set fire to college furniture and chanted slogans against the administration. As the protests escalated, with students blocking roads, the police resorted to baton charges to disperse the demonstrators.

"During the clash, at least 28 students, including girls, were injured. One student's condition is critical," a Rescue 1122 official said, adding that the injured students are receiving treatment at Services Hospital.

Sharaz Abbas, a student at Punjab College, told PTI that they were protesting to demand justice for the victim.

"The Punjab police brutally assaulted us both inside and outside the campus. Even the girl students were not spared," he said, adding that the students would continue their protests until justice is served for the victim.

A list of 28 injured students shows that their age ranges between 16 and 25.

Statement Of Senior Police Officer Faisal Kamran

Talking to reporters, senior police officer Faisal Kamran said the police were forced to use batons. He said the students were demanding the custody of the college principal, and had the police not intervened in time, the protesting students might have harmed the principal and other staff members.

Kamran also confirmed that the suspect has been arrested, but noted that the victim or her family is yet to report the incident.

"So far, the claims related to the alleged rape have not been verified, but an investigation is underway," he said.

'No Formal Rape Report Filed,' Says Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said no formal rape report has been filed with the college.

"Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is closely monitoring the situation. Instead of politicising the plight of innocent girls, we urge anyone with verified information or knowledge of the victim to share it with the Punjab government," the minister said. She also expressed regret over the sensationalism surrounding the suffering of these young women and confirmed that the suspect security guard has been in police custody since Sunday.

