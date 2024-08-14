Pakistan: Belgian Woman Found Abandoned With Hands & Legs Tied After Being Raped For 5 Days In Islamabad

Belgian Woman Found Abandoned With Hands & Legs Tied After Being Sexually Assaulted For 5 Days In Islamabad | File

Islamabad: In a harrowing incident, a Belgian woman was allegedly abandoned after being sexually assaulted in Islamabad, Pakistan. The woman was found with her hands and legs tied with rope as she was sexually assaulted and left by few unidentified individuals in G-6 area of Islamabad. A local noticed the woman abandoned and alerted the police after which they arrived at the spot and rescued the woman.

The woman who has been identified as Silvie Stina (28) was sent to hospital for medical examination after she alleged that she has been subjected to sexual assault for over five days by few unidentified persons. The police have registered a case and have initiated an inquiry in connection with the matter and arrested one of the accused for raping the foreigner woman.

The accused who is arrested has been identified as Tamizuddin and is currently in police custody. The police are interrogating him as the investigation in the case continues. The victim has identified that Tamizuddin was involved in the crime.

Tamizuddin was arrested by the police from his residence and sent to the hospital for further medical examination. He was sent to the same hospital where the victim was sent for medical examination.

However, Tamizuddin has refuted the woman's claims and stated that she is mentally ill. He also said that the woman does not have her identification and has travelled to Pakistan without proper documents. The police have conducted a search operation at the residence of Tamizuddin to locate the documents of the victim. Aabpara Police arrested Tamizuddin in connection with the matter.