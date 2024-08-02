 Mumbai: Court Sentences Man To 2 Years For Holding 14-Year-Old Girl's Hand And Proposing, Acquitted Of Sexual Assault
A special POCSO court convicted a man for holding a 14-year-old girl’s hand and proposing to her, sentencing him to two years in prison. The court, however, acquitted him of sexual assault and harassment, as there was no evidence of sexual intent.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 03:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Court Sentences Man To 2 Years For Holding 14-Year-Old Girl's Hand And Proposing, Acquitted Of Sexual Assault | Representational Image

Mumbai: A special POCSO court convicted a man for holding a 14-year-old girl’s hand and proposing to her, sentencing him to two years in prison. The court, however, acquitted him of sexual assault and harassment, as there was no evidence of sexual intent. The accused was arrested on December 20, 2019, and was released on bail on September 5, 2023.

Judge Ashwini Lokhande observed that while the accused’s actions outraged the girl’s modesty, they did not meet the criteria for sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

The victim’s mother reported to the Sakinaka police that her daughter, who had gone to buy tea powder, returned home upset. The girl claimed that the accused, who lived in the same vicinity but in a different building, grabbed her hand and said “I Love You,” causing her to flee in fear.

article-image

The court heard testimonies from the victim, her mother, and a witness from the building. The accused argued that the girl had invited him and that their encounter was misconstrued, but the court found no evidence of a pre-existing relationship or consent. The girl’s consistent denial of any friendship or romantic involvement led to the accused’s conviction for criminal force.

