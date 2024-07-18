'Pay ₹40,000 To Release Your Rape-Accused Son': Indian Man Receives Threatening WhatsApp Call From Pakistan; Mumbai Police Responds

An Indian father foiled a cyber crime attempt by smartly dealing with a fraudster impersonating as a Mumbai Police officer and asking for a bribe to release his accused his son from custody. The man received a fake call claiming that his son named Aayush had gangraped a girl along with some of his friends, which led to his arrest. The fraudster then asked for money to free Aayush, however, the father's reply was something the caller wasn't ready for.

The father recorded the whole incident on camera alongside his epic reply to the caller, who called from Pakistan through the mobile number with an +92 ISD code.

'See, sir, you don't know what your son has done. Your child and his three boy mates have raped a girl and the victim is now in hospital. The matter is serious," the fake 'police' was heard saying on the call, mentioning further the son is currently under arrest.

Notably, the caller even tried to dramatise the incident in his attempt to make it appear not staged. This was done by the caller making the man hear a voice of a crying boy, claiming that his son was pleading for help and looking out to be released.

Father's epic reply to fraudster ends the call

The father had probably identified it to be a fake call, but he continued to stay on the call to roast the fraudster. When the caller demanded a ransom of Rs. 40,000, a total bribe amount for four police officers, the father broke silence and made an epic reply. "Bus, 40,000? Kam se kam chaar lakh lo (Just 40,000? Take at least four lakh)," the man said in his reply to the fake police's WhatsApp call, which soon was cut after these lines.

Mumbai Police responds

Responding to it, Mumbai Police asked people not entertain such calls and appreciated people's awareness. The police team further wrote, "Request you to report the matter at your nearest police station for necessary action."

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issues alert

Earlier this year, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued an alert about fraudulent calls from Pakistan while pointing out the risk of losing money on their suspicious claims made during the interaction.

The DoT has asked people to be cautious and report WhatsApp calls from numbers like +92-xxxxxxxxxx, which are said to impersonate government officials and dupe people.