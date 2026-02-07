 Pakistan: 2 Men & Woman Arrested In Peshawar Linked To Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Attack
Pakistan: 2 Men & Woman Arrested In Peshawar Linked To Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Attack

Police in Peshawar have arrested two men and a woman linked to the suicide bombing at Islamabad’s Khadijah al-Kubra mosque that killed 31 and injured 169. The attacker, identified as Yasir, trained in Afghanistan for five months. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the terror network, with further raids in Peshawar and Nowshera underway.

Saturday, February 07, 2026

Representational Image

Islamabad: Pakistan's police have arrested two men and a woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar linked to a suicide attack at a Shia mosque in Islamabad on Friday.

At least 31 people were killed and 169 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at Khadijah al-Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, in one of the worst terror attacks targeting the community in recent years.

A police official said that during the operation late on Friday night, two brothers of the alleged suicide bomber and a woman were arrested and interrogation is currently underway.

According to investigation officials, an identity card recovered from them helped establish the attacker's identity as Yasir.

Official records show that his permanent address was Abbas Colony, Shiro Jangi, Charsadda Road, Peshawar, while his temporary residence was in Ganj Mohalla Qaziyan, Peshawar.

Investigators have also revealed that prior to the Islamabad suicide bombing, the attacker had remained in Afghanistan for approximately five months where he allegedly received formal training in weapons handling and suicide attacks.

Following this disclosure, investigation agencies have shifted their focus toward identifying and dismantling the network operating behind the attack.

Police officials stated that further raids are being conducted in Peshawar and Nowshera to identify potential facilitators and contacts.

Authorities emphasised that the investigation into the Islamabad suicide bombing is being carried out from all angles, and additional evidence is expected to surface, which may help clarify the full scope of the terrorist incident.

