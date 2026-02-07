Japan's Iconic Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Has Been Canceled Because Of Unruly Tourists? Know What's Happening & Why

Mount Fuji Cherry blossom Canceled | Photo Courtesy: Pinterest

Tokyo: The Japanese cherry blossom festival is widely considered the world's most iconic and deeply rooted festival, which is known as Hanami. While other countries like the United States and South Korea also host notable cherry blossom festivals, Japan's deep historical, cultural, and natural connection to the event makes it the premier destination. However, this year's cherry blossom festival near Mount Fuji in Japan has been cancelled due to over-tourism and disruptive tourist behaviour.

◤Fujiyoshida City Announces Cancellation of Arakurayama Sengen Park Cherry Blossom Festival in 2026◢



The Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom festival got cancelled

On Tuesday, Japan's Fujiyoshida city announced the cancellation of the Arakurayama Sengen Park Cherry Blossom Festival in 2026. They announced that the city, which celebrates the Arakurayama Sengen Park Cherry Blossom Festival each spring, will not hold this year's Cherry Blossom Festival.

About Arakurayama Sengen Park

Arakurayama Sengen Park is internationally renowned for its panoramic views of Mount Fuji and its iconic five-story pagoda. It is a popular site from where you can see the majestic Mount Fuji and cherry blossom trees at a glance. The park also offers a panoramic view of Fujiyoshida.

Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi made the announcement of cancellation

Japanese politician and Fujiyoshida's mayor, Shigeru Horiuchi, made an announcement on Tuesday that the government has decided to bring the curtain down on the 10-year-old festival to protect the dignity and living environment for the residents. The surge in tourist numbers in the town has led to traffic congestion and litter. According to local residents, some tourists trespass and deface the private gardens. The overcrowding of tourists has led to the disturbance in the quiet and serene life of citizens.

Cancellation due to the weak yen and popularity on social media

The cancellation of the Fujiyoshida cherry blossom festival for 2026 is due to many factors. The festival which has been held for the past 10 years and attracts 200,000 tourists annually, sees overcrowding which led to the chaos in the city and the increase in numbers could be due to the popularity of Japan's Cheery Blossom got fulled on social media, because in recent years, tourism in Japan has surged, driven by social media and second could be due to decrease in the value of Japan's currency, yen.

About Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji is Japan's highest peak, which is located on Honshu Island near the Pacific coast. Fuji's history dates back over a thousand years, and it is also the second-highest volcano in the Asian islands. It is one of Japan's "Three Holy Mountains along with Mount Tate and Mount Haku. Known for its graceful conical form, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it attracts thousands of climbers annually.