France: Video Shows Hooded Man Throwing Grenade At Grenoble Salon; 6 Injured Including Minor

French police have launched a manhunt after a shocking daylight attack inside a salon in Grenoble left at least six people injured, including a five-year-old child. A video of the whole incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

According media reports, French Authorities confirmed that they are searching for at least two suspects in connection with the incident

Hooded Attacker Caught on Camera.

The video begins with the hooded attacker engaging in a violent conversation with a woman at the salon’s entrance. He is seen overpowering her before slamming the door shut, trapping people inside the premises and slides the grenade inside. One man is visibly seen managing to escape moments before the explosion.

Multiple Injuries, Child Among Victims

According to reports by international media outlets including The Sun and Anadolu Agency, at least six people were injured in the explosion, among them a five-year-old child.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and investigators are analysing CCTV video and witness statements.

City Haunted by Past Violence

Almost exactly a year ago, Grenoble city was rocked by another grenade attack when a gunman hurled an explosive into a crowded bar before fleeing. That blast injured 15 people, shattered windows, and sent glass flying across the establishment as patrons were inside.