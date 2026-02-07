Pakistan: US Embassy Issues Security Alert For American Citizens Following Bombing In Islamabad |

Islamabad: The United States Embassy in Pakistan has issued a security alert on Friday for American citizens following reports of a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in the Tarlai Kalan area on the outskirts of Islamabad.

In the alert, the embassy urged US nationals travelling or residing in Pakistan to exercise heightened caution and avoid areas with large public gatherings. It also advised Americans to review their personal security plans, keep a low profile, and closely monitor local media for updates on the situation.

The embassy further urged citizens to carry valid identification at all times and to cooperate with local law enforcement authorities as required.

"Following reports of a suicide bombing at a mosque in the Tarlai Kalan area on the outskirts of Islamabad, the United States Embassy reminds you to take the following precautions when travelling in Pakistan," the alert said.

The embassy also provided contact details for American citizens in need of assistance.

The Charge d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker of the US embassy in Pakistan released an official statement through an X post, which said, "The United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack in Islamabad that left innocent worshippers dead and injured. We condemn all acts of terror and violence, including this attack."

It added," On behalf of the United States, I offer our sincere condolences to those injured and to the families and loved ones of those killed by this attack. Acts of terror and violence against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable. The people of Pakistan deserve safety, dignity, and the ability to practice their faith without fear." At least 31 people have died, with 169 injured, after a suicide bombing at an Imambargah in Islamabad during Friday prayers, according to a report by Dawn citing the authorities.

According to Dawn, the explosion occurred at the Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra in the Tarlai area on Friday. It further noted that the Minister of State for Interior, Tallal Chaudhry, told the media in Islamabad that while the attacker was not an Afghan, authorities had been able to determine through forensic tests the number of times he had travelled to Afghanistan.

