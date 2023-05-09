Pak Rangers break windows, leave Islamabad HC record room in shambles while arresting Imran Khan (WATCH)

Pakistani Rangers were seen breaking open windows to get inside the Islamabad High Court's record room where Imran Khan patiently waited to meet his fate.

The former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister was literally dragged out of the room and arrested by the Paramilitary force on graft-charges in a corruption case.

The Rangers had blocked the entry gates of the HC with their armoured vehicles which they later used to transport the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

Khan's lawyers also faced the wrath of the Rangers and sustained serious injuries during his arrest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Multiple videos of the incident are going viral on social media in which the Rangers can be seen breaking windows of the HC.

PTI also posted videos of the condition of the record room and the lawyers in the aftermath of Khan's arrest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been "abducted" from inside the court by Rangers, adding that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

PTI's official Twitter account also shared the video of Imran's lawyer, saying that he was "badly injured" outside the court.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why has Imran Khan been arrested?

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year.

He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance and has been campaigning for early elections since then.

Section 144 imposed in Pak capital

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police said that Section 144 had been imposed in the capital city and also confirmed that no one was tortured, adding that the police had encircled Khan's car.

The former premier's detention follows several unsuccessful attempts, including a police raid at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, which he had managed to evade successfully.