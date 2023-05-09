Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

Former Pakistan PM & PTI chief Imran Khan has been arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers on Tuesday.
According to a report in Dawn News, the Islamabad police said that Section 144 had been imposed in the capital city. It also confirmed that no one was tortured, adding that the police had encircled Imran’s car.
On the other hand, PTI’s official Twitter account also shared the video of Imran’s lawyer, saying that he was “badly injured” outside the Islamabad High Court.
In the video, Imran's lawyer can be seen seriously injured with a lot of blood flowing through multiple wounds on his face.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
