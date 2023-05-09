Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | PTI

Former Pakistan PM & PTI chief Imran Khan has been arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers on Tuesday.

According to a report in Dawn News, the Islamabad police said that Section 144 had been imposed in the capital city. It also confirmed that no one was tortured, adding that the police had encircled Imran’s car.

آئی ایس پی آر کو میرا جواب اور وہ دو بنیادی وجوہات جن کی بنیاد پر پی ڈی ایم اور اس کے سرپرست مجھے گرفتار کرنے کی کوششوں میں لگے ہوئے ہیں:

۱۔ مجھے انتخابی مہم چلانے سے روکنے کیلئے کیونکہ انشاءاللہ جب انتخابات کا اعلان ہوگا تو میں جلسے منعقد کروں گا۔

۲- پی ڈی ایم حکومت اور اس کے… pic.twitter.com/gJDLn0BdxG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 9, 2023

On the other hand, PTI’s official Twitter account also shared the video of Imran’s lawyer, saying that he was “badly injured” outside the Islamabad High Court.

In the video, Imran's lawyer can be seen seriously injured with a lot of blood flowing through multiple wounds on his face.

Imran Khan’s lawyer badly injured inside the premises of IHC. Black day for our democracy and country. pic.twitter.com/iQ8xWsXln7 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.