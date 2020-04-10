On day of mourning, Trump wishes America 'Happy Good Friday'

The 'Good' in the name of the day is thought by many to come from the fact that it is a holy day and from the 'goodness' showed by Christ as he gave his life for the forgiveness of sins.

As per a BBC article that refers to the ‘Baltimore Catechism’ an American catholic school book used in the past, it is a good day as Christ “showed His great love for man, and purchased for him every blessing”.

There is also a belief held by some that ‘good’ is merely a morphed version of ‘God’s Friday’ that has become normalized over the years.