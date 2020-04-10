Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani? The curious case of White House only following India-related handles including PM Modi

It is decided– Trump is a fan of Modi and India! As evidenced by the official White House Twitter handle that follows just 19 handles, most of which are U.S. administration related, with the exception of President of India, Prime Minister’s Office, Indian Embassy and U.S. Ambassador to India.
The other handle followed are strictly related to Uncle Sam and/or US President Trump’s personal team including POTUS, FLOTUS, Donald Trump, VP, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, Second Lady Karen Pence, Presidential Assistant and Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr, Kellyanne Conway, The Cabinet, NSC, OMB Press, Katie Miller and Mike Pence.
Maybe the White House likes to get DMs from their desi counterparts?
The reasons for such affinity simply cannot be because he fell in love with the broccoli samosa – we heard from a secret birdie, that he and his better half haven’t eaten a bite of them during their visit. To be fair, no one in their right mind would eat that!
We hazard a guess that it could be to have an adversary that could take on China, or a partner to take on multitude of Sino-Russian collaborations.
Though Trump is yet to have any major agreement with India, there could be one in the making. Modi, on the other hand, is equally infatuated with Trump, and for his own reasons. One cannot forget the mega-rally that welcomed Trump in Ahmedabad that impressed Trump.
For a man of few words (dare we say, inarticulate), Trump has been showering praises on India and Modi, calling Modi a great leader and saying that the US’ relationship with India is extraordinary right now! May the bromance last forever or a for a while (at least, till we see an actual trade or political agreement between the nations)!
Guess this song was right!
