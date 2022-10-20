e-Paper Get App
On Camera: Giant dome of Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque collapses; video goes viral

On Camera: Giant dome of Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque collapses; video goes viral

Dramatic social media footage showed the moment the mosque's dome collapsed, however, officials said that there were no casualties.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Giant dome of Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque collapses after fire breaks out |
Jakarta: The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia collapsed on Wednesday after a major fire broke out.

Dramatic social media footage showed the moment the mosque's dome collapsed, however, officials said that there were no casualties, reported Gulf Today.

The dome was destroyed by a fire during its renovation. Firefighters were alerted about the blaze shortly after 3 pm local time, with at least ten fire engines being dispatched to the scene, Indonesia media reported.

Video footage showed flames and smoke billowing from the mosque's dome just before it collapsed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Media reports suggest that the Islamic Centre was undergoing renovations at the time.

No one was injured in the fire or the ensuing collapse. Local media added that police are investigating the cause of the fire and have questioned contractors working in the building, reported Gulf Today.

Apart from the mosque, the Islamic Centre complex also houses educational, commercial and research facilities.

The mosque's dome last caught fire during renovations almost exactly 20 years ago, with the October 2002 blaze taking five hours to extinguish, reported Gulf Today.

