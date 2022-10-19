e-Paper Get App
On Camera: Man beats police officer after being stopped for over speeding; FIR filed

On Camera: Man beats police officer after being stopped for over speeding; FIR filed

The video went viral on Twitter after which the Haryana police filed an FIR against the accused.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
SP Ambala | Twitter/ANI
Ambala: A shocking video of a man beating a police officer in Haryana went viral on Twitter.

According to the police official, after verification it was found that the incident took place on October 13.

As reported by ANI, the accused was stopped by the police due to his over speeding. Also, an FIR has been filed agaist the accused, said SP Ambala.

article-image

