On Camera: Man beats police officer after being stopped for over speeding; FIR filed

SP Ambala | Twitter/ANI

Ambala: A shocking video of a man beating a police officer in Haryana went viral on Twitter.

Bhatinda resident Lavish Batra booked for assaulting & tearing uniform of ESI Ashok Kumar of @AmbalaPolice @police_haryana, after road accident, in which his speeding XUV 500 allegedly hit two Patiala motorcycles on NH 44 in Ambala, injuring three persons.@TOIChandigarh pic.twitter.com/WHZxyHs48G — Jaskaran Singh (@JKSinghCH) October 17, 2022

According to the police official, after verification it was found that the incident took place on October 13.

As reported by ANI, the accused was stopped by the police due to his over speeding. Also, an FIR has been filed agaist the accused, said SP Ambala.