Renowned Pak-born commentator Tarek Fatah passes away at 73, daughter Natasha says revolution of 'Son of Hindustan' will continue |

Noted columnist and author Tarek Fatah has passed away, his daughter Natasha Fatah confirmed on Monday. He was suffering from cancer.

Natasha wrote in a tweet, "Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023."

On April 21, several reports had claimed the death of Tarek Fatah, which were later confirmed to be fake.

Tarek Fatah

Tarek Fatah was a fierce supporter of LGBT rights, opposed the sharia law, and advocated for a liberal and progressive form of Islam. He called himself an 'Indian born in Pakistan' and a 'Punjabi born into Islam'.

Tarek Fatah was a vocal critic of the Pakistani religious and political establishment. Fatah had even criticised the partition of India.

Born in Karachi, Pakistan to a Punjabi Muslim family, his folks had migrated from Bombay to Karachi following the Partition of India in 1947.

He entered into the field of journalism as a reporter for the Karachi Sun in 1970. Fatah was charged with sedition in 1977, and was barred from journalism by the Zia-ul Haq regime. He settling in Canada in 1987, he stayed in Saudi Arabia.

Tributes pour in

After the news of Tarek Fatah's demise, tributes poured in on social media. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted a bunch of pictures with Fatah and wrote, "There was one and only @TarekFatah - daring, funny, knowledgable, sharp thinker, great orator and a fearless fighter. Tarek, my brother, it was a delight to have you as a close friend. Will you be able to rest in peace? Om Shanti."

Activist Sonam Mahajan wrote, "Too hard to process, Tarek Fatah is gone. Rest in power, my friend, guide and family. We shall meet again! Om Shanti"

Writer, activist and political figure Sajid Yousuf Shah wrote, "My deepest sympathies on the sad demise of your father. Having known Tariq Sahab for the past decade. May God bless his soul and grant you and your family the strength to overcome this difficult time."

