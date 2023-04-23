Mumbai: 39-year-old Yoga instructor found dead at Kandivali home, suicide note found

Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 39-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in NG Suncity at Thakur Village in Kandivali (East) on Sunday morning.

The matter surfaced when the woman’s husband, upon waking up, started looking for his wife and found her in another room. She was not responding to him, and that’s when he noticed a froth oozing out of her mouth.

The victim’s relatives, who were present at the house, immediately called and alerted the police, who then took the body of the deceased to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead before arrival, said Samta Nagar police, who are handling the case.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Sumitra Kumar and her husband is Anil Kumar, 43. The couple have two daughters.

Deceased fought with husband before death

Sumitra worked as a yoga instructor and provided personal and online training to her clients.

Police sources further revealed that a day before Sumitra took the extreme step, she had a fight with her husband. Anil did not like that she wanted to offer personal, one-on-one yoga session. He wanted her to take only online or group yoga sessions.

The police found a letter next to the body of the deceased. It said nobody is responsible for her death, including her husband or daughters. The body of the deceased has been sent to the hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, quashing all possibility of foul play.

“We will check with the PM report to know what she consumed and accordingly investigate the case further,” said Pravin Rane, Senior Inspector, Samta Nagar.