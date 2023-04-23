Mumbai: Teenager crushed to death by mini truck in Malwani, driver held

Representative Image | PTI

A 17-year-old boy was crushed to death by a mini truck in the Malwani area on Sunday. The driver has been arrested, and further investigations using local CCTV footage are underway.

According to the police, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when the teenager, Sahil Khan, who was riding a cycle, collided with an incoming mini truck.

The incident occurred on a busy road, and the locals immediately rushed to the victim’s aid, who was majorly injured around the head. They informed the police and the victim was taken to a nearby civic-run hospital, but the teenager succumbed to his head injuries and was declared dead on arrival.

Police managed to nab the accused

The driver of the truck had initially absconded soon after the accident; however, the police managed to nab him within a few hours.

“The CCTV footage of the area is currently being screened to get a hold of the entire incident. Initially, an ADR (Accidental Death Report) was registered in the case, however, the driver has been arrested, and an FIR is underway,” said a senior police official.

The accused is booked under charges of negligence and rash driving.

Read Also Mumbai: Minor held for murder by Malwani police