e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Minor held for murder by Malwani police

The deceased has been identified as Tausif Khan, a resident of Ambujwadi in Malwani.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Malwani police on Saturday apprehended a minor for allegedly murdering a man following an argument.

The deceased has been identified as Tausif Khan, a resident of Ambujwadi in Malwani.

According to the police, on Saturday, Khan was on his way to a toilet near his residence when he met the accused and they looked at each other angrily.

They then entered into an argument after which the accused took out a knife from his possession and attacked Khan.

Khan was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where he was pronounced dead before admission. The police then apprehended the suspect allegedly involved in the case.

Read Also
Mumbai: Two incidents of communal violence reported in Mankhurd, Malwani
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Minor held for murder by Malwani police

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian TT players rue absence of sports psychologist

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian TT players rue absence of sports psychologist

Vice Presidential Polls: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva - Here's all you need to know about...

Vice Presidential Polls: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva - Here's all you need to know about...

PIL filed seeking direction to stop Spicejet operations, refund of fair charges to passengers

PIL filed seeking direction to stop Spicejet operations, refund of fair charges to passengers

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected